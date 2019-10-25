“My Life Is In Danger Because Of Money You Paid Me To Sing A Song” – Duncan Mighty Writes Okorocha

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty is currently calling on the ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, claiming his life is in danger because of the money the politician paid him to sing a song.

Rochas Okorocha and Duncan Mighty
Rochas Okorocha and Duncan Mighty

The ‘Obianujua’ music crooner took to Instagram to share a letter, claiming he would like to return the money to avoid being embarrassed.

Duncan Mighty captioned the post:

“Your Excellency, because you directly paid in public. While the job was going smoothly immediately after you paid. They said you sent them to bring back money to you # LONG THROAT DIFFERENT FROM A HUNGRY PERSON … even if na ordinary pepper I dey sell I must be good”

Read Also: Drunk Tricyclist Ends Life Of Two Female Undergraduates

See the full post below:

Duncan Mighty's post

Tags from the story
Duncan Mighty, rochas okorocha
0

You may also like

Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for music

Charly Boy Visits Majek Fashek At Rehab Center | Photos

Mercy Aigbe Estranged Lanre Gentry Slam The Govt For Seperating His Home

Nigerian lady shows off her bountiful harvest from her cucumber farm

BBNaija Star, Ifu Ennada Reveals How Her Little Brother Died In Her Presence & How Her Family Relocated To The Village

Omotola Jalade’s Daughter Celebrates Dad with Lovely Family Photos

Dele Momodu’s Epic Reply To A Follower Who Criticized Him For Using 7 Phones

Wizkid nominated for MOBO Award [Full List]

Femi Adebayo and wife

Actor Femi Adebayo Celebrates Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *