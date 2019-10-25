“My Life Is In Danger Because Of Money You Paid Me To Sing A Song” – Duncan Mighty Writes Okorocha

Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty is currently calling on the ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, claiming his life is in danger because of the money the politician paid him to sing a song.

The ‘Obianujua’ music crooner took to Instagram to share a letter, claiming he would like to return the money to avoid being embarrassed.

Duncan Mighty captioned the post:

“Your Excellency, because you directly paid in public. While the job was going smoothly immediately after you paid. They said you sent them to bring back money to you # LONG THROAT DIFFERENT FROM A HUNGRY PERSON … even if na ordinary pepper I dey sell I must be good”

See the full post below: