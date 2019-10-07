‘My Mom Encouraged Me To Be A Girl Before She Died’ – Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris aka Bobrisky has revealed more intimate details about himself in a recent Instagram live video.

According to Bobrisky while answering questions that fans have always presented to him, said he started nursing the desire to be a girl, since his childhood.

Bob said he saw his mom do girly things like cook and take care of the house-made and this increased his interest in wanting to be a girl.

He said he hid it for so long until he decided to open up to his mom, who advised him to be himself and not anyone else.