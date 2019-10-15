My Stubbornness Can’t Make Me Marry A Young Man: Regina Daniels (Video)

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, reveals that she calls her husband, Ned Nwoko “her baby”.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

After the actress made this remark at the dinner table, the 59 year old billionaire businessman couldn’t help but smile as he also said he is the youngest baby in town.

Daddy Freeze had earlier asked her why she settled for the politician and lawyer, to which she responded saying that she is stubborn and if she had gone for a younger guy she wouldn’t respect him but because of her man’s age, she respects him and she needed someone with the ability to tame her.

Read Also: Gedoni Goes Emotional After khafi Describes Him As ‘Salt Of Her Life’ (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

SHAKARA SQUARE’S SECOND EDITION ANNUAL ‘FESTAC FITNESS AND WALK’ EVENT POWERED BY TECNO FOUNDATION

8 Signs She’s THE ONE (Don’t Screw It Up!)

Lagos State Lotteries Board Shuts Illegal Gaming Centre

7 Real Reasons Why Men Actually Get Married

Must Read – What Good Is it to Gain the World but to Lose Your Soul-Mate

6 Twisted, Confusing Things ALL Master Emotional Manipulators Do

Ubi Franklin talks Marriage Expectations and more on EbonyLife TV “Moments”

Mother In Hot Waters For Auctioning 13-Year Old Daughter’s Virginity To Highest Bidder

Christmas Time: Food Prices Rocketed in Ogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *