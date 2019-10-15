My Stubbornness Can’t Make Me Marry A Young Man: Regina Daniels (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, reveals that she calls her husband, Ned Nwoko “her baby”.

After the actress made this remark at the dinner table, the 59 year old billionaire businessman couldn’t help but smile as he also said he is the youngest baby in town.

Daddy Freeze had earlier asked her why she settled for the politician and lawyer, to which she responded saying that she is stubborn and if she had gone for a younger guy she wouldn’t respect him but because of her man’s age, she respects him and she needed someone with the ability to tame her.

Watch the video below: