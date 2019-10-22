Naira Marley Appears In Lagos Court In Handcuffs (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian rapper, Afeez Fashola alias Naira Marley appeared in handcuffs before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday over credit card fraud and money laundering allegations.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘soapy’ crooner was initially arrested on May 10, 2019 alongside rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch and one other. but he was later remanded in prison and released after he met his bail requirements.

The music sensation is being tried on an 11 count charge bordering on Internet fraud which were leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The court, however, has also adjourned the case till Wednesday.

The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo took the step to ensure the the anti-graft agency’s counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo and the rapper’s counsel Mr Olalekan Ojo ,SAN, respond to two motions.

The court is yet to fix a date for trial proper, but has asked Naira Marley’s counsel to move his motion.

Read Also: “You Will Spend 2 Days In Jail” – Bobrisky Tells Man Who Beat Her Up (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Economic Financial Crimes Commission, Guccy Branch, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, Naira Marley, Olalekan Ojo, Rahman Jago, Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

Boko Haram threatens to bomb MTN, Airtel, Glo and NCC

Herdsmen seeks favour from Northern governors over grazing bill

Babatunde Fashola

Fashola summoned by House of Reps over his comment against the National Assembly

Imota Rice Mill to start production 2019, says LASG Publish

Photo: Bad Boy Mikel Obi Eyes Bikini Girl In Brazil While Being Interviewed

Herders

Sambisa Forest Is The Idea Place To Kick Start RUGA: Governor Obaseki

Lai Mohammed

Nigerians Disagree With Lai Mohammed For Telling World Leaders That Nigeria Is Safe

LASG paid N11.75 billion to 2,886 retirees in one year

Cristiano Ronaldo is a father again !!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *