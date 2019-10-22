Naira Marley Appears In Lagos Court In Handcuffs (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Afeez Fashola alias Naira Marley appeared in handcuffs before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday over credit card fraud and money laundering allegations.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘soapy’ crooner was initially arrested on May 10, 2019 alongside rapper, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago, Guccy Branch and one other. but he was later remanded in prison and released after he met his bail requirements.

The music sensation is being tried on an 11 count charge bordering on Internet fraud which were leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



The court, however, has also adjourned the case till Wednesday.

The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo took the step to ensure the the anti-graft agency’s counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo and the rapper’s counsel Mr Olalekan Ojo ,SAN, respond to two motions.

The court is yet to fix a date for trial proper, but has asked Naira Marley’s counsel to move his motion.

Watch the video below: