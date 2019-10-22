Naira Marley Arraigned In Court Over Alleged Fraud (Video)

Nigerian Singer Naira Marley has been arraigned in a Lagos court today over the allegations of Internet fraud and card fraud.

The singer who was arrested alongside four others including popular rapper Zlatan Ibile have since then been placed after supervision following his bail.

In a recent video shared on the Internet, the rapper has made an appearance for his hearing which was earlier scheduled for today.

However, the case was adjourned until the next day by the court.

The video shared on the Internet mocks the singer who has portrayed a very controversial lifestyle.

Watch The Video Here: