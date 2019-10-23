Naira Marley Begins Frantic Search For Buhari, Tinubu’s Phone Numbers

by Eyitemi
Naira Marley
‘Puta’ Crooner, Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola popularly known as ‘Nairamarley‘ has taken to his Twitter handle to ask his followers for the phone contacts of president Buhari and former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu.

It remains unknown if the singer wants their phone numbers in connection with the credit card fraud allegation brought against him before a federal high court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Read Also: Maybe Na The Thing Wey He Dey Smoke Dey Worry Im Head; Daddy Showkey Says As He Appeal To EFCC To Free Nairamarley

The controversial singer was arrested on May 10 by the anti-graft agency, who subsequently filed an 11-count charge of against him.

What he wrote; 

Who’s got tinubu or buhari’s contact number pls?

Tweet below:

Tags from the story
Ahmed Tinubu, Naira Marley, President Buhari
0

You may also like

Help my husband return in 2019 – Aisha Buhari begs Nigerian women

Masked gunman open fire at a London mosque during Ramadan prayers

Tinubu calls Obasanjo a busy body, tells him to mind his business

Real Madrid go 16 points behind Barcelona

NAF joins Nigeria Army for Operation Python dance in South-East

CAF elects Ahmad Ahmad as the new president

“Defend Yourselves From Fulani Herdsmen Without Carrying Arms” – Ortom Tells Nigerians

“Defend Yourselves From Fulani Herdsmen Without Carrying Arms” – Ortom Tells Nigerians

Man Caught Performing Sex Act On A Bus While Looking At Female Passengers (Photos)

Boko Haram Attacks Air Force Helicopter Carrying Medical Supplies In Borno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *