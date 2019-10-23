Naira Marley Begins Frantic Search For Buhari, Tinubu’s Phone Numbers

Controversial Nigerian singer Afeez Fashola popularly known as ‘Nairamarley‘ has taken to his Twitter handle to ask his followers for the phone contacts of president Buhari and former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu.

It remains unknown if the singer wants their phone numbers in connection with the credit card fraud allegation brought against him before a federal high court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Read Also: Maybe Na The Thing Wey He Dey Smoke Dey Worry Im Head; Daddy Showkey Says As He Appeal To EFCC To Free Nairamarley

The controversial singer was arrested on May 10 by the anti-graft agency, who subsequently filed an 11-count charge of against him.

What he wrote;

Who’s got tinubu or buhari’s contact number pls?

Tweet below: