Naira Marley Begs For Buhari, Tinubu’s Number After Court Session

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley may have finally come to terms with the gravity of crimes he was accused of are.

The Soapy crooner was arrested a few weeks ago over credit card fraud and arraigned before a law court. A new development shows that he may now be looking for an out of court settlement.

Marley who appeared before a law court today had his case adjourned by Justice Nicholas Oweibo to enable EFCC’s counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo and his counsel Mr Olalekan Ojo SAN to respond to two motions.

Reacting to the outcome of the court session today, the rapper took to Twitter to tweet:

“In Nigeria, they will arrest u first then they will try to find out ur crime after. Who’s got Tinubu or Buhari’s contact number pls?”