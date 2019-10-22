Naira Marley Begs For Buhari, Tinubu’s Number After Court Session

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley may have finally come to terms with the gravity of crimes he was accused of are.

The Soapy crooner was arrested a few weeks ago over credit card fraud and arraigned before a law court. A new development shows that he may now be looking for an out of court settlement.

Read Also: Naira Marley Mocks EFCC After Court Adjourns His Trial

Marley who appeared before a law court today had his case adjourned by Justice Nicholas Oweibo to enable EFCC’s counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo and his counsel Mr Olalekan Ojo SAN to respond to two motions.

Reacting to the outcome of the court session today, the rapper took to Twitter to tweet:

“In Nigeria, they will arrest u first then they will try to find out ur crime after. Who’s got Tinubu or Buhari’s contact number pls?”

Tags from the story
EFCC, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Pastor Kills Two Brothers – Own Father and Uncle

One Year Anniversary: We’ll Never Forget Our Chibok Daughters — Muazu

Good News: Nigeria Records 85 Per Cent Employment In First Half Of 2014 – NBS

Robbers Kill Corporal In Lagos, Snatches Rifle

Security Guard Gets A 2-Month Jail Term For ATM Theft

EFCC FILES CHARGES AGAINST BANK CHIEFS, DECLARES IBRU ASSOCIATE WANTED

Insurgents Planting Explosives On Troops’ Main Supply Route Arrested – Army

UNICAL Director Of Works Swept Away By Flood

Killer Herdsmen May Have Links With Boko Haram – Buratai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *