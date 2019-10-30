Naira Marley Celebrates As His Son, Jojo, Clocks Four

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley is celebrating his son as he turns four today.

Taking to his social media space, the artiste shared a photo of his son as he also captioned it with sweet words.

His son, Jojo will be marking his birthday today and the artiste in all excitement is set for it.

The artiste who is currently being charged to court for Internet Fraud is set to face trial in December.

READ ALSO – Naira Marley, Sir Dee React To Sexy Photos Of Tacha Wearing Crop Top, Leggings

He wrote on his Instagram: “Happy Birthday @jojomarlian 🎁🎁🎁 🎂 🎂 4 today. I love u so much❤️❤️❤️ @guccikids #MySpiderman.”

See His Post Here: