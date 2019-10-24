Naira Marley Dances With Strippers After His Court Trial (Video)

Embattled rapper, Naira Marley has been spotted at a strip club gyrating with his friends after his court trial.
On Tuesday, the musician appeared before Justice Owibo at the Federal High Court over the credit card fraud allegations leveled against him by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
In the latest update, stolen credit card information issued by European, American and Latin American banks were found in the rapper’s possession and retrieved from a laptop allegedly belonging to him.
However, this did not stop the rapper from having with his friends.
Watch the video below:
