Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has been featured in a coming soon Nollywood blockbuster movie titled ‘The Enemy I know’.

The movie was produced by teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

The movie Snippet which features many celebrities like Bolanle Ninalowo, Hide Kosoko, Broshaggi, Ken Eric, Desmond Elliot, and many others was shared by Naira Marley on his page recently.

Watch the snippet below: