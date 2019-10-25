Naira Marley Lectures Troll On Difference Between Stripper And Prostitute

Popular rapper, Naira Marley has taken his time to lecture trolls on the difference between a stripper and prostitute.

This is coming following the backlash he got from some social media users after a video of him having fun at a strip club despite his ongoing court case surfaced online.

The rapper took out time to define the roles and distinguish between a stripper and a prostitute.

