Naira Marley Lectures Troll On Difference Between Stripper And Prostitute

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular rapper, Naira Marley has taken his time to lecture trolls on the difference between a stripper and prostitute.

Naira Marley
Nigerian Artiste Naira Marley

This is coming following the backlash he got from some social media users after a video of him having fun at a strip club despite his ongoing court case surfaced online.

Also Read: Naira Marley Spotted At Strip Club After His Court Trial (Video)

The rapper took out time to define the roles and distinguish between a stripper and a prostitute.

See his tweet below:

Naira Marley
