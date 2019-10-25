Naira Marley Lectures Troll On Difference Between Stripper And Prostitute

Popular rapper, Naira Marley has taken his time to lecture trolls on the difference between a stripper and prostitute.
This is coming following the backlash he got from some social media users after a video of him having fun at a strip club despite his ongoing court case surfaced online.
Also Read: Naira Marley Spotted At Strip Club After His Court Trial (Video)
The rapper took out time to define the roles and distinguish between a stripper and a prostitute.
See his tweet below:
Hello stupid, the difference between stripper and prostitute
Strippers remove their clothing, especially as a form of paid entertainment while prostitute is a person who performs sexual activity for payment.
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 24, 2019