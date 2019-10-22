Naira Marley Mocks EFCC After Court Adjourns His Trial

Shortly after a federal high court sitting in Lagos adjourned the case of fraud levied against controversial singer, Nairamarley, by officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), the singer has mocked the anti-graft agency.

Speaking via his Twitter handle shortly after the court ruling, the singer said: ‘In Nigeria they will arrest u first then they will try find out ur crime after.’

His words:

See his tweet below: