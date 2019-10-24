Naira Marley Schools Fans On Difference Between Prostitutes And Strippers

Controversial musician, Nairamarley, real name Afeez Fashola has taken to his Twitter handle to school fans on the difference between prostitutes and strippers following viral gist that the singer hit a strip club minutes after his court case was adjourned.

According to the singer, prostitutes remove their clothes, especially as a form of entertainment while prostitutes perform sexual activities for monetary gain.

His words:

Hello stupid, the difference between stripper and prostitute Strippers remove their clothing, especially as a form of paid entertainment while prostitute is a person who performs sexual activity for payment.

