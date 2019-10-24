Naira Marley Shares Difference Between Stripper And Prostitute

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Nigerian Artiste Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Naira Marley is not relenting in ensuring people know he is around.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner took to Twitter to lecture his fans on the difference between a stripper and a prostitute.

He wrote;

Hello stupid, the difference between stripper and prostitute Strippers remove their clothing, especially as a form of paid entertainment while prostitute is a person who performs sexual activity for payment.

This is coming after the singer shared a video of himself at a strip club with some of his friends tapping on the behind of a naked stripper.

 

