Naira Marley Shares Difference Between Stripper And Prostitute

Controversial singer, Naira Marley is not relenting in ensuring people know he is around.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner took to Twitter to lecture his fans on the difference between a stripper and a prostitute.

He wrote;

Strippers remove their clothing, especially as a form of paid entertainment while prostitute is a person who performs sexual activity for payment. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 24, 2019

This is coming after the singer shared a video of himself at a strip club with some of his friends tapping on the behind of a naked stripper.