Naira Marley, Tacha Spark Dating Rumors On Social Media

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and former Big Brother housemate, Tacha had a live video session via Instagram where they planned how they will meet up.
Information Nigeria recalls the rapper stood by the controversial ex-housemate despite the criticisms and even when his best friend, Zlatan Ibile released a song mocking her.
During the live video session, Naira Marley could be seen smiling from ear to ear while speaking to the reality star, who in turn, kept on giggling.
The Opotoyi crooner fueled dating rumors when he said he would fly anywhere just to meet her.
It didn’t end there as he hailed her for being resilient despite her disqualification, because according to him, what she has been through could have led many to resort suicide.
Watch the video below:
T was live with Naira..
When the call ended he said some nice things about her~ you the strongest, i fuck w u. Nobody can go through half of what you’ve been through
Then he was singing Tacha in yoruba/igbo i dont know. I didnt understand i stopped recording#FocusOnTacha pic.twitter.com/wtBhcigsaz
— Personified🔱🔱🇨🇲 (@Cynthia_Abi03) October 29, 2019