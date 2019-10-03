Naira Marley To Feature In Regina Daniel’s Upcoming Movie, ‘The Enemy I Know’ (Video)

by Michael
Naira Marley
Nigerian Artist Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian artist Naira Marley, will feature in upcoming movie ‘The Enemy I Know. Produced by Nollywood’s Regina Daniel, the movie is set to hit screens on the 11th of October.

A snippet of the movie was also shared on Naira Marley’s Instagram page which also features many celebrities like Bolanle Ninalowo, Hide Kosoko, Broshaggi,Ken Eric, Desmond Elliot and many others was shared by Naira Marley on his page recently. The movie will start shown on cinemas on October 11.

Watch The Snippet Here:

