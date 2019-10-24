Naira Marley’s Case Adjourned Till December; Lawyers Quarrel Over Seat

The trial of popular musician, Afeez Fashola, a.k.a Nairamarley at the federal high court in Lagos suffered a little set back as the presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, quickly adjourned the case to December for further hearing as lawyers began to quarrel over seats availability in the court.

The hearing had resumed on Thursday following adjournment on Wednesday, 23rd October, before the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, and the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, began to quarrel over seats in the courtroom.

Consequently, the presiding judge then appeal to both lawyers to bear with the state government over the shortcoming and adjourned the case immediately.