Naira Marley’s Case Adjourned Till December; Lawyers Quarrel Over Seat

by Eyitemi
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

The trial of popular musician, Afeez Fashola, a.k.a Nairamarley at the federal high court in Lagos suffered a little set back as the presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, quickly adjourned the case to December for further hearing as lawyers began to quarrel over seats availability in the court.

The hearing had resumed on Thursday following adjournment on Wednesday, 23rd October, before the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, and the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, began to quarrel over seats in the courtroom.

Read Also: EFCC Tenders Damning Exhibit; It Retrieved From Naira Marley’s Laptop

Consequently, the presiding judge then appeal to both lawyers to bear with the state government over the shortcoming and adjourned the case immediately.

Tags from the story
EFCC, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, nairamarley, Olalekan Ojo, Rotimi Oyedepo
0

You may also like

Soludo Ceases Fire, Insists N30tn Missing Under Okonjo-Iweala

Fayose Says Jonathan Will Win Re-election In February

Jonathan Presents N4.92tn 2013 Budget Tagged ‘Budget Of Fiscal Consolidation With Growth’ To NASS

#LagosHornFreeDay: Government Commends Motorists For Compliance

APGA To Adopt Jonathan As Presidential Candidate

Rivers PDP Hails Wike’s Efforts At Tackling Insecurity

Retirees Of Imo Newspapers Send SOS To Okorocha Over Terminal Benfits

My Problem With Police Commissioner Personal, Says Amaechi At Police Chapel Fundraiser

Oyo State Sacks 662 Workers For Certificate Forgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *