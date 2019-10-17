Naked Ajah Girl In Viral Video Identified, Rescued By Nigerian Lady (Photo)

by Michael
Naked Ajah Girl
Naked Ajah Girl Identified as Ene

The lady in the viral video that was released late Wednesday, has been picked up by a Nigerian lady identified on Instagram as Keirahewatchofficial.

Keirahewatchofficial who identifies herself as an actor and mentalist took to her Instagram to share this information which she said was against her wish.

READ ALSO – Malnourished Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos (Video)

The Lady which she said her name is ‘Ene’ was allegedly thrown out a moving vehicle around Jubilee Bridge in Ajah Lagos State.

In her Instagram post, she Identified the girl’s name and also called on Nigerians for both their moral support and their financial support as they are at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

See Her Post Here:

Tags from the story
Naked Ajah Girl
0

You may also like

Popular OAP dies on New year day

7 persons killed , scores of houses burned in Nasarawa

OMG: Boy stabs his mother to death

Oyo State government shuts down the business premises of Obasanjo located in Ibadan

PDP will return to Aso Rock in 2019 – Goodluck Jonathan

Governor Ambode to step aside for a 14-year-old girl as the head of government for 24 hours (Photos)

Fayose blasts Buhari over suspension of SGF, DG

ABUTH Doctors Threatens To Go On Indefinite Strike

Ogun State Organizes Ramadan Essay Competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *