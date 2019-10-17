Naked Ajah Girl In Viral Video Identified, Rescued By Nigerian Lady (Photo)

The lady in the viral video that was released late Wednesday, has been picked up by a Nigerian lady identified on Instagram as Keirahewatchofficial.

Keirahewatchofficial who identifies herself as an actor and mentalist took to her Instagram to share this information which she said was against her wish.

READ ALSO – Malnourished Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos (Video)

The Lady which she said her name is ‘Ene’ was allegedly thrown out a moving vehicle around Jubilee Bridge in Ajah Lagos State.

In her Instagram post, she Identified the girl’s name and also called on Nigerians for both their moral support and their financial support as they are at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

See Her Post Here: