Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos

Photos and a video of a young lady in Ajah is currently causing a stir online.

According to reports, the young lady was thrown out of a moving car at the Jubilee bridge in Ajah area of Lagos

Read Also: Woman who accused her husband of being a ritualist gets admitted into a psychiatric hospital

An eyewitness also shared more about the lady, saying she did not look this emaciated when she was dropped from the car.

She went to advise women to be more careful as not all glitters is gold.

Watch the video below;