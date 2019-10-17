Naked Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Car In Lagos

by Temitope Alabi
Naked woman
Naked woman

Photos and a video of a young lady in Ajah is currently causing a stir online.

According to reports, the young lady was thrown out of a moving car at the Jubilee bridge in Ajah area of Lagos

Read Also: Woman who accused her husband of being a ritualist gets admitted into a psychiatric hospital

An eyewitness also shared more about the lady, saying she did not look this emaciated when she was dropped from the car.

She went to advise women to be more careful as not all glitters is gold.

Naked woman
Naked woman
Naked woman
Naked woman

Watch the video below;

0

You may also like

President Buhari suspends CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State as acting CJN

SHOCKING!!! Building kills Mother, Daughter In Abeokuta

Police explains why it’s difficult to remand wife who murdered son of ex-PDP chairman

Patience Jonathan Urges Nigerian Women To Support Buhari’s Wife

Jonathan’s Mid-Term Report: We Cannot Be Fooled – ACF

Minimah, Badeh, Amosu Relocate To Maiduguri

South African model battered by jealous boyfriend who accused her of infidelity now lives in fear after his bail

One Person Dies As Fire Gut Another Building On Breadfruit Street

Pastor Secures Release Of Muslims From Kaduna Prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *