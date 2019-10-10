Ned Nwoko Plucks Flower For Regina Daniels After Surprising Her With A Birthday Treat (Videos)

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels received a beautiful flower from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko which he plucked at the resort they are lodged in.

Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

The actress clocked a year older on Monday so her husband decided to surprise her with a treat at the dinner table as they are currently on a vacation trip in Dubai.

The 59 year-old politician had also taken to his official Instagram page to pen a lovely birthday message in which he also professed is love for her.

During the surprise birthday treat, Nwoko was captured on camera plucking flower for his wife, who smiled from ear to ear.

The young actress later place the flower on her hair.

Read Also: Davido Shows Off Heavily Pregnant Chioma Cooking In Kitchen (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Dubai, ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

Hurricane Harvey hits Texas

Former Aviation minister, Fani Kayode blames Buhari, Osinbajo over ‘raid’ of Ekweremadu’s guest house

Wimbledon : Andy Murray remains World Number 1 as Novak Djokovic retires due to injury

CAF announces Youssef Essrayri as referee for Nigeria vs South Africa game

Kalu Uche Storms ex-club Xamax over unpaid wages

Kalu Uche Storms ex-club Xamax over unpaid wages

Shocking !!! Police officer mastermind the death of Imo catholic priest

BREAKING: Obanikoro Back In Nigeria For N4.7bn Arms Probe

We cannot work with Modu Sheriff – PDP Secretariat Staff

Imo Begins Enforcement Of 3-Day Work Policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *