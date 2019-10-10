Ned Nwoko Plucks Flower For Regina Daniels After Surprising Her With A Birthday Treat (Videos)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels received a beautiful flower from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko which he plucked at the resort they are lodged in.

The actress clocked a year older on Monday so her husband decided to surprise her with a treat at the dinner table as they are currently on a vacation trip in Dubai.

The 59 year-old politician had also taken to his official Instagram page to pen a lovely birthday message in which he also professed is love for her.

During the surprise birthday treat, Nwoko was captured on camera plucking flower for his wife, who smiled from ear to ear.

The young actress later place the flower on her hair.

Watch the video below: