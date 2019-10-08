Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Enjoy Vacation In Dubai (video)

Popular actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko were recently filmed enjoying each other’s company during their trip to Dubai.
The actress had earlier shared a loved-up photo of herself and her husband in an airplane.
While the #SexForGrades saga is currently on-going, the beautiful actress shared a new video of herself taking an escalator with her billionaire husband, who broke into beaming a smile at her.
Read Also: “My Mom Used To Have Plenty Boyfriends, She Inspired Me To Be A Girl” – Bobrisky (Video)
Watch the video below: