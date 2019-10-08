Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels Enjoy Vacation In Dubai (video)

by Amaka

Popular actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko were recently filmed enjoying each other’s company during their trip to Dubai.

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

The actress had earlier shared a loved-up photo of herself and her husband in an airplane.

While the #SexForGrades saga is currently on-going, the beautiful actress shared a new video of herself taking an escalator with her billionaire husband, who broke into beaming a smile at her.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
