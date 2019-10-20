Never Allow Tribe Or Ethnicity Limit Your Search For Happiness: Groom

by Temitope Alabi
Marriage
Marriage

A Twitter user has taken to the social media platform to share his love story.

Sharing photos from his wedding, the man who goes by the handle @stunnercfr advised people against letting tribe or ethnicity stop anyone from finding happiness.

Read Also: Ehi Ogbebor Reminisces About Her Failed Marriage As She Attends Wedding In The Same Hall She Had Hers

The man who is from Adamawa while his wife is from Anambra, wrote;

“So I married the love of my life… She’s 4rm Anambra n I’m from Adamawa! Never let Tribe or ethnicity limit ur search for happiness. Love can meet you anywhere u just have to be prepared for it!”

Marriage
Marriage
Marriage
Marriage
Tags from the story
Adamawa, anambra, marriage
0

You may also like

8 Modern Health Issues And How To Solve Them

A smartphone that packs many premium features without breaking the bank

Graphic Photo: Woman raped, murdered, dumped in river in Abia

Photos: Footballer Dele Alli’s Stunning Model Girlfriend

‘Islamic Youths Must Reject Fundamentalist Preachings That Motivate Them To Violence’

Felipe Vazquez

‘I Had Sex With 13-Year-Old I Met On Instagram’ – Baseball Star Felipe Vazquez

5 Times It’s Okay To Reconnect With Your Ex (And 5 Times It’s NOT)

Sexual Acts In Relationships: What’s Your Limit?

Sexual Acts In Relationships: What’s Your Limit?

Nigerian Scientists Create Sickle Cell Drug

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *