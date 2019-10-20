Never Allow Tribe Or Ethnicity Limit Your Search For Happiness: Groom

A Twitter user has taken to the social media platform to share his love story.

Sharing photos from his wedding, the man who goes by the handle @stunnercfr advised people against letting tribe or ethnicity stop anyone from finding happiness.

The man who is from Adamawa while his wife is from Anambra, wrote;

“So I married the love of my life… She’s 4rm Anambra n I’m from Adamawa! Never let Tribe or ethnicity limit ur search for happiness. Love can meet you anywhere u just have to be prepared for it!”