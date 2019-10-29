‘Never Decline A Date Even If You Have A Boyfriend’ – Nigerian Lady Advises Single Women

Oge Nsimah, a Customer Care Representative, has taken to her Facebook page to share a piece of advice to every single ladies.
According to Oge, women need not turn down any date even if they are in relationships at that point.
She went on to say that when a man asks them for a date it is simply to get to know that lady and continue being friends.
Oge added that women need not send someone out of their life cos of a ‘boo’ who probably has someone else in his life.
Read her post below;