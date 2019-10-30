Never Employ Desperate Job Seekers, Even If They Want To Work For Free: Toyin Lawani

by Eyitemi Majeed
Toyin Lawani
Toyin Lawani

Celebrity beauty entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has advised against employing desperate job seekers who reach out to business owners claiming to be ready to work for free just for the exposure.

According to the fashion guru who spoke through her Instagram page, she said everybody has a bill to pay and if such people can’t pay their bills, they would end up stealing from their employers.

She wrote:

People need to stop sending me messages that they want to work for me for free, I have almost 100 people working for me and I pay them all, they all have needs and family to feed, see what you need is exposure and training, which u can get tiannahstylingfashionacademy , At the End of the day if they can’t pay their bills they will steal from you.

 

