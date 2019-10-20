New Baby: Davido Reacts To Wizkid’s Congratulatory Message (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid had taken to his Insta-story to congratulate fellow colleague, Davido on the arrival of his bouncing baby boy.
The Starboy boss is also in a celebratory mood as he had a sold out show at o2 in London.
Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Wizkid shared a photo of the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner holding his newborn with the caption, “God’s Blessings”.
Reacting to the post, Davido also congratulated the singer, who is a father to three boys, on his latest feat while stating that he needs to drop a baby girl.
In his words,
“Star Man, you gats drop one girl now o. Congrats on the show Brother. More To Come”.
