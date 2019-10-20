New Baby: Davido Reacts To Wizkid’s Congratulatory Message (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid had taken to his Insta-story to congratulate fellow colleague, Davido on the arrival of his bouncing baby boy.

Wizkid's post
Wizkid’s post

The Starboy boss is also in a celebratory mood as he had a sold out show at o2 in London.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Wizkid shared a photo of  the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner  holding his newborn with the caption, “God’s Blessings”.

Reacting to the post, Davido also congratulated the singer, who is a father to three boys, on his latest feat while stating that he needs to drop a baby girl.

In his words,

“Star Man, you gats drop one girl now o. Congrats on the show Brother. More To Come”.

Read Also: Shout Out To Pastor Wilson For Teaching Guys How To Give Head: Nigerian Ladies

See the post below:

Davido reacts to Wizkid's post

Tags from the story
Davido, wizkid
0

You may also like

Gov. Fayose arrive Abuja to support Nnamdi Kanu

Lawmaker Accuses Security Operatives Of Abusing IDPs

TECNO DESERVES SOME ACCOLADES! GIVES OUT 4 MILLION NAIRA WITH THE#LIGHTUPYOURDREAM2018 PROMO.

BBNaija 2019: Evicted Housemates, Isilomo And Ella Caught Fighting Outside A Radio Station In Imo (Video)

Alan Thicke, Father of Robin Thicke Dies

Nigerians And Sport Betting: 8 Types Of People You Would Likely Meet In A Sport Betting Shop

Photos Of Toyin Abraham’s Husband And His Daughter Breaks The Internet

Badmus

Dolapo Badmus Reacts To Death Threat From A ‘Marlian’

Stunning new photos of singer, Chidinma Ekile

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *