New Minimum Wage Not Binding On States: Governors

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that the new minimum wage, which was agreed upon between the federal government and organised labour, is not binding on state governments.

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state and chairman of the forum, said this while briefing reporters at the end of a meeting of the 36 governors on Monday, in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the federal executive council (FEC) directed Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, to effect the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage before December.

Fayemi, while speaking with the journalists said:

“I am sure you know the FEC does not determine what happens in the states, the states have their own states executive councils and that is the highest decision-making body at the state level,” he said.

“The forum (NGF) as the representative body of the states followed what happened in the negotiations that transpired. As far as we are concerned, the best that the forum can do is stick to what has been agreed with states.”

He added that the state governments have accepted the N30,000 new minimum wage, each will negotiate with its workers on the implementation and the consequential adjustments.

“States were part of the tripartite negotiation and agreed to N30,000 minimum wage. But states also know there will be consequential adjustments. That would be determined by what happened on a state-by-state basis because there are different numbers of workers at the state level, there are different issues at the state level,” he said.

“Every state has its own trade union, with a negotiating committee and they would undertake this discussion with their state government. That is simply what we have said.

“The day after the agreement was reached with labour, I was on record on Channels TV, and I made the position of the states clear that for us, we have always been clear that this was a national minimum wage increase, not a general minimum wage review.

Read Also: Payment Of New Minimum Wage Cuts Across Both Public, Private Sectors: Ngige

“So to that extent, we do not want the media to confuse issues about a national minimum wage increase. And yes that may necessitate consequential increment and we do not doubt that. But that is a matter for the states to discuss with their workers.”

”Every state has its own trade union, with a negotiating committee and they would undertake this discussion with their state governments. That is simply what we have said.”