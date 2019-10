Talented Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata simply known as ‘Teni’, has dropped a new single titled ‘Billionaire.’

The ‘case’ crooner made the announcement in an Instagram post on Friday.

The news song was produced by Pheelz.

The singer has currently been nominated for an award category in the 2019 MTV Europe award.

What she wrote below;