Nicki Minaj Announces Collaboration With British Pop Singer, Adele

by Michael
Nicki Minaj and Adele
American Rapper Nicki Minaj

Popular American Rapper Nicki Minaj has confirmed rumors of a collaboration with pop singer Adele.

The rapper who stepped out with her man Kenneth Petty to the star-studded bash for her Fendi collaboration gave off this information to her excited fans.

Information Nigeria recalls that the rapper had one time announced that she was retiring from music to start a family with her man.

READ ALSO – Kanye West Is Now A Born Again Christian – Nicki Minaj

However, she has also gone on to spill what is supposed to come as a surprise to both her fans and pop singer Adele’s fan as she announced their upcoming collaboration.

When she was asked about the collaboration, she said: “Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!”

She also added: “But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!”

See The Report Here:

Tags from the story
Adele, nicki minaj
0

You may also like

Mercy and Ike

In Cowgirl Position, Mercy, Ike Moan In Bed During Foreplay (Video)

Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins undergoes successful surgery in UK (Photo)

Singer,Baba Fryo beaten up by Policemen ,admitted in the hospital

“The man that blessed your friends with 50million base on fvck, can fvck u without giving u 5k..” – Lizzy Anjorin

Popular Kannywood Actress, Aisha Dankano, Dies

”Your broke and her broke are not the same thing”- Nigerians Reacts to Waje

Public R&B Singer Sent To Prison

‘I can never date Simi until she apologizes for saying Nigerian men are not romantic’ – Uche Maduagwu

Jason And Mary Njoku’s Son Turns 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *