Nicki Minaj Gives DJ Cuppy A Shout Out

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has taken to her IG page to announce that she got a shout out from American rapper Nicki Minaj.

According to Cuppy, Nicki gave her a shoutout out during her Instagram Live session with fans.

Sharing the news, Cuppy wrote; OMG @nickiminaj shouted me out on her Live! (and she said she’s currently working on coming to Nigeria) currently dying. People don’t realize how much of a Nicki fan I am.. Were best friends, she doesn’t know it yet. Lol

