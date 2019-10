Nigeria @ 59: Christ Embassy Translates Holy Bible To Pidgin

The Christ Embassy Church has revealed that it will soon launch its pidgin version of the Holy Bible to further expand Christianity and the word of God.

This was made known by Pastor Eddie Owase, Head of the Warri Ministry Centre of the Christ Embassy, on Tuesday night in Warri as part of activities by the church to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence.

“We have been able to translate the Holy Bible into pidgin, that is one of the biggest things we will give to the world soon,” he said.

According to Owase, the annual Reach out Nigeria through the Rhapsody of Realities, a daily devotional of the ministry, had been translated into different languages in the country.

He said 2 million copies of the Rhapsody translated into Urhobo, pidgin, Ijaw and Itsekiri languages were launched in Delta in 2019.

“The gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ is the God’s power to save humanity,“ he said.

“Reach out Nigeria which started 11 years ago is a programme, designed to reach out to people, professionals, prisoners and those in the hospitals among others with the words of God.

“We know that God’s word is the power to change the life of the people and if there is going to be progress and prosperity, it is going to be through the power of God.

“We carried out various projects in orphanages, police, prisons among others in Delta and we are glad reaching out to souls in the country, we will continue to do that.

“There is hope for Nigeria, at 59; Nigeria is great, not diminishing nor disintegrating.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to sustain our leaders to do the inevitable and lead the country on the part of peace, progress and prosperity,” he said.