As Nigeria celebrates its 59th Independence, popular music producer, and record label owner, Don Jazzy real name Michael Ajereh, has called on Nigerians to reflect on how the country got it all wrong as a nation and how to improve on the current situation.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle, he added that the significance of the labour of our past heroes needs to be put into consideration as well.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, Don Jazzy wrote, “as we celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence day tomorrow, we all need to reflect on many things: the significance of the labour of our heroes’ past, where we got it all wrong and how we can improve our current situation.”

