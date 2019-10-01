Nigeria @ 59: What Are We Celebrating? Yul Edochie Asks (Video)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram page to slam Nigerians who are planning to celebrate October 1st, Nigerian Independence.

The actor cum politician expressed his disappointment after turning down some couple of invitations for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration parties.

Stating that he is disappointed in the government and leadership of the country, Edochie asked Nigerians why they are celebrating Nigeria’s Independence, saying there are too many suffering and poverty in the nation.

He also talked about the economy, leaders, and the youth of Nigeria, saying he didn’t see the need to celebrate Independence day.

Watch The Video Here: