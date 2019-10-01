Nigeria @ 59: What Are We Celebrating? Yul Edochie Asks (Video)

by Michael
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie
Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram page to slam Nigerians who are planning to celebrate October 1st, Nigerian Independence.

The actor cum politician expressed his disappointment after turning down some couple of invitations for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration parties.

Read: Yul Edochie Replies Don Jazzy Over ‘Weak Generation’ Tweet

Stating that he is disappointed in the government and leadership of the country, Edochie asked Nigerians why they are celebrating Nigeria’s Independence, saying there are too many suffering and poverty in the nation.

He also talked about the economy, leaders, and the youth of Nigeria, saying he didn’t see the need to celebrate Independence day.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Indeendence day, Yul Edochie
0

You may also like

FG Denies Awarding Multi-Billion Naira Oil Pipeline Protection Contract To OPC

I Joined APC To Liberate Igbo People – Okorocha

Boko Haram: NANS Blasts Jonathan, Threaten To Stone NASS Members Over $1bn Loan Request

Middle-Belt Will Support Jonathan If He Decides To Contest In 2015 – Jang

Governor Ganduje

‘Ganduje is the worst thing to happen to Kano’ – Reactions trail Kano Rerun poll

LG Election: Lagos State Government announces restriction of movement

Obasanjo’s Exit From PDP: Good Riddance To Bad Rubbish, Says Fayose

Nigerians React to Bill Gates’ Statement that ‘President Buhari’s economic blueprint does not address Nigerians’ needs’

More Troubles For PDP As Group Drags Tukur To Court Over His Membership Status •Seeks Party’s De-Registration Over ‘Forged’ Constitution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *