Nigeria And South Africa Will Clash In 2020 Olympics Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana have been placed in the same group for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying tournament games. The draw took place on Wednesday night (October 2) in Egyptian city Alexandria.

Nigeria and South Africa are in Group B with the Ivory Coast and Zambia, while in Group A, will house Egypt taking on Mali, Cameroon, and Ghana in the November 8-22 championship.

All teams are restricted to under-23 footballers and the finalists and the winners of the third-place play-off will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

