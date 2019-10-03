Nigeria Artist Tekno Takes A Break From Instagram, Deletes All Posts (Photo)

Nigerian artist and music producer Tekno, has taken a break off social media as he has taken off all his photos and videos on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Tekno deleted all his Instagram posts leaving only a message on his story that doesn’t really explain why he is leaving Instagram.

The message simply reads: ‘tables will turn’.

It’s not clear why he made the move again or what his state of mind is, but this is not the first time he’s doing it.

Back in January 2016, he deleted all his pictures on his Instagram page following comments from his Tanzanian fans that he would die soon.