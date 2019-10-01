Nigeria At 59: We May Have Stumbled, Wobbled But We’re Still On Our Feet: Keyamo

by Verity
Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in his Independence Day message said though the country has stumbled and wobbled, it is still on its feet.

The minister said this on Tuesday via a tweet on his Twitter handle, adding that the country’s march to greatness continues.

He notes that Nigerians have fought, abused themselves and injured their feelings, but the love for one another is still present.

Read Also: Reno Omokri Picks Holes In Buhari’s Independence Day Speech

He tweeted: We may have stumbled & wobbled severally as a nation, but we are still on our feet & our march to greatness continues; we may have fought, abused ourselves & even injured our feelings, but our love for one another is evident by inter-personal relationships. Happy Independence Day.

Tags from the story
festus keyamo, independence day, Nigeria At 59
0

