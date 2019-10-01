Nigeria At 59: We May Have Stumbled, Wobbled But We’re Still On Our Feet: Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in his Independence Day message said though the country has stumbled and wobbled, it is still on its feet.

The minister said this on Tuesday via a tweet on his Twitter handle, adding that the country’s march to greatness continues.

He notes that Nigerians have fought, abused themselves and injured their feelings, but the love for one another is still present.

