Nigeria Has Not Treated Igbos fairly: Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, has declared that the Igbos have not been fairly and equally treated as other regions in the country.

Read Also: Peter Obi whom I defeated has no right to describe me as irrelevant – Amaechi

Speaking during an interview on Arise News Morning show on Tuesday, he added that restructuring is the best way out for every part of the country to be competitive and get maximum utility for their own resources.

“It is only fair that you treat every part of the nation fairly and equally. Are Igbos being treated fairly? The answer is no…For me, I believe we should restructure this country in such a way that every part of the country would be competitive and we would get the best out of our resources” he said