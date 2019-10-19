Nigeria Has The Best Food In The World – American Rapper

by Temitope Alabi
Wale
Wale

Nigerian born American rapper Wale is out here bragging about the Nigerian culture to the world.

Wale who is known to always shout Nigeria out during most of his interviews, in a recent interview spoke on the culture saying it is the best.

The rapper who is proud of his root, in this interview, spoke highly of Nigeria and went on to advise that more and more people visit Nigeria as we have the best cultures, best food and most importantly, the best weddings.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
nigeria, Wale
