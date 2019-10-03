Nigeria Lacks Leaders That Understand Concept Of Leadership: Oby Ezekwesili

by Abass

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who lacks understanding of leadership.

President Buhari and Oby Ezekwesili
The former minister expressed that a leader must work harder than normal for the development of his or her people.

Also Read: Buhari Copied America In Constituting Economic Advisors: Oby Ezekwesili 

She, however, expressed that in Nigeria, the opposite is the case as she pointed out that Nigeria lacks leaders who understand and fulfill the intellectual and physical rigours that come with being a leader.

See her tweet below:

