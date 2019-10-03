Nigeria Lacks Leaders That Understand Concept Of Leadership: Oby Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who lacks understanding of leadership.
The former minister expressed that a leader must work harder than normal for the development of his or her people.
She, however, expressed that in Nigeria, the opposite is the case as she pointed out that Nigeria lacks leaders who understand and fulfill the intellectual and physical rigours that come with being a leader.
See her tweet below:
Every Individual must work hard for any society to make progress.
But a Leader must work so much harder to set the tone for the his or her people.
We lack Leaders that understand and fulfill the intellectual and physical rigors of leadership.
They rather savor the glamor.
— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) October 3, 2019