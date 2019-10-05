Nigeria, South Africa, To Issue 10-Year Visa To Academics, Businessmen

by Temitope Alabi
President Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa, have agreed on issuing 10-year visas to businessmen, academics and frequent travelers.

This agreement was made in a meeting that was co-chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

The decision was taken to foster unity between both countries as well as strengthen the socio-cultural, economic and political relations.

Both Presidential also spoke on early warning signals to nip violence in the bud so as not to see it escalate.

Recently many foreigners in South Africa were attacked by the citizens of the country who complained about foreigners taking their jobs.

