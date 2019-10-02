Nigerian Actress, Rachel Bakam Shares Shocking Independence Day Pictures (Photos)

Nollywood actress and writer, Rachel Bakam has shared very reflective and controversial photos to mark and celebrate Nigeria’s Independence. The renowned patriot who is always promoting Nigeria everywhere she visits around the world took to Instagram to share these photos.
READ ALSO – Rachel Bakam: ‘John Fashanu And I Are Not Married, We Are Great Friends’
She is also a great advocate for peace using her media platforms to promote peace relentlessly, however, her independence day celebration photos are very reflective and will get you thinking.
Captioning the photo with very reflective words, calling on Nigerians to arise and fight for herself.
See The Photos Here:
View this post on Instagram
#Swipe…. Which way Nigeria? Which way to go? Arise o Compatriots, Nigeria's call obey Oh our Nigeria; Rich yet poor Oh our Nigeria; Wealthy yet impoverished Oh our Nigeria; While some sit on their high horses lavishly, others drown in despair and hopelessness Oh our Nigeria; While the rich get richer, the poor get poorer Oh our Nigeria; When shall we wake up from this nightmarish slumber When shall we stop wining and dining on the rot until all is fair for all? When? I say When? When will we end this charade of dancing on the pain of others When will Nigeria be the true Nigeria? A Motherland not a curse When? I repeat when? We need to smell the deep rot of lives languishing and dying. We need to realise that it is only a matter of time before our seeming beautiful boats sink Just a matter of time Oh that Nigeria be fair for all Oh though I weep in my deepest core, here's wishing Our Motherland a happy Independence Day. May we rise above the rot. May we collectively cleanse our land. So help us God Amen Poetic piece by: @rachelbakam Concept: @ulokoenergy Photo credits: @kachiphotography Kachi Photos, Nelson Photos, @nielson_images, Diamante studios, @inimeg Models: @Rachelbakam and @ulokoenergy Makeup: @bayzbeauty
View this post on Instagram
Arise o Compatriots, Nigeria's call obey Oh our Nigeria; Rich yet poor Oh our Nigeria; Wealthy yet impoverished Oh our Nigeria; While some sit on their high horses lavishly, others drown in despair and hopelessness Oh our Nigeria; While the rich get richer, the poor get poorer Oh our Nigeria; When shall we wake up from this nightmarish slumber When shall we stop wining and dining on the rot until all is fair for all? When? I say When? When will we end this charade of dancing on the pain of others When will Nigeria be the true Nigeria? A Motherland not a curse When? I repeat when? We need to smell the deep rot of lives languishing and dying. We need to realise that it is only a matter of time before our seeming beautiful boats sink Just a matter of time Oh that Nigeria be fair for all Oh though I weep in my deepest core, here's wishing Our Motherland a happy Independence Day. May we rise above the rot. May we collectively cleanse our land. So help us God Amen Poetic piece by: @rachelbakam Concept: @ulokoenergy Photo credits: @kachiphotography Kachi Photos, Nelson Photos, @nielsen_images, Diamante studios, @inimeg Models: @Rachelbakam and @ulokoenergy Makeup: @bayzbeauty