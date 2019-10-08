Nigerian Artiste Sky B Is Dead

Nigerian rapper, Sky B is dead.
The “Ma Bebe” singer was reportedly found unconscious on Tuesday morning at his home in Owerri, Imo State. Reports also have it that he was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri where he was confirmed dead.
Read Also: Rapper Tipsy Enupo Reacts As PelePele Commits Suicide
Late Sky B hit became popular in the South-East in the early 2000s when his song ‘Ma Bebe’ became a monster hit.
He narrowly escaped a terrible car crash in 2018 and reports have it that he never fully recovered till he died of heart-related complications this morning.
Many have since taken to social media to pay their respects.
Rest on Brother!
Throw back to Sky B’s Hit pic.twitter.com/YhvNQ3pDFA
— SON OF MAN (@cam14uche) October 8, 2019
The last time I saw him, he performed in Port Harcourt, same stage as Davido he looked super Healthy ?? now he is Dead? Rest In Peace Sky B
Every Bus in Port Harcourt had big speakers in their buses B/cos of Sky B’s hit song Am calling to attract students to choose their bus pic.twitter.com/kUf70s2Kw1
— Suzzette (@queensuzzette) October 8, 2019
Sky B has passed on. Few weeks back, it was Mad Melon of Danfo Drivers. So painful.
— Isima (@IsimaOdeh) October 8, 2019
Sky B made a tribute song to his girl Hailey, titled “Pray for me” it turned to a hit song!
“Rest In Peace is hard to say, but one day I know that we all have to go,I promise I will never let go… one day I promise I will be with you”
He is with her now .. RIP legend??
— SON OF PH SOIL (@ajuicygeorge) October 8, 2019
Nigerian Rapper, Sky B was confirmed dead earlier today in owerri.
Sad one ???
RIP Sky B ???
— Simon Ikechukwu (@simon_highkay) October 8, 2019