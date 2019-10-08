Nigerian Artiste Sky B Is Dead

Nigerian rapper, Sky B is dead.

The “Ma Bebe” singer was reportedly found unconscious on Tuesday morning at his home in Owerri, Imo State. Reports also have it that he was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri where he was confirmed dead.

Late Sky B hit became popular in the South-East in the early 2000s when his song ‘Ma Bebe’ became a monster hit.

He narrowly escaped a terrible car crash in 2018 and reports have it that he never fully recovered till he died of heart-related complications this morning.

Many have since taken to social media to pay their respects.