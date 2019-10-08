Nigerian Artiste Sky B Is Dead

by Temitope Alabi
Sky B
Sky B

Nigerian rapper, Sky B is dead.

The “Ma Bebe” singer was reportedly found unconscious on Tuesday morning at his home in Owerri, Imo State. Reports also have it that he was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri where he was confirmed dead.

Read Also: Rapper Tipsy Enupo Reacts As PelePele Commits Suicide

Late Sky B hit became popular in the South-East in the early 2000s when his song ‘Ma Bebe’ became a monster hit.

He narrowly escaped a terrible car crash in 2018 and reports have it that he never fully recovered till he died of heart-related complications this morning.

Many have since taken to social media to pay their respects.

Tags from the story
Sky B
0

You may also like

Kim and Kanye to welcome their third child in January

Actress, Toyin Adegbola Dedicates Grandchild in Dublin

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Launches Her Personal Website

See How Wizkid’s Ran Into Trouble On Twitter For Saying He Wants To Feature Asa

Kevin Hart And Wife Announce Son’s Name In The Most Spectacular Way

“Me and Jacob in Abuja”: IK Ogbonna mimics Bobrisky in new hilarious video…calls Alexx Ekubo his “Jacob”

Wizkid To Release New Single On Valentine’s Day

Jay Z Admits He Cheated On Beyonce

Caption This Beautiful Photo Of Mercy Johnson’s Kids In School Uniform

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *