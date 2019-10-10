Nigerian Born Professor Resigns After Spending $243k Research Fund On Strip Club In US

A Nigerian born professor named Chikaodinaka Nwankpa who heads the electrical and computer engineering department at Drexel University, US, has resigned after blowing $242,390 research funds in strip clubs and iTunes purchases.

A statement released by the eastern district of Pennsylvania attorney’s office claimed that Nwankpa repaid $53,328 and resigned in place of termination after he was discovered.

According to M.Mc Swain, the US attorney, the university has agreed to pay the United States $185 062 to resolve potential liability under the false claim act.

Read Also: BREAKING: Court Grants El-Zakzaky Medical Leave To Indian

“The agencies providing these grant funds expect them to be used towards advancements in energy and naval technology for public benefit, not for personal entertainment.

“We appreciate Drexel’s self-disclosure and cooperation in this matter. At the same time, we are disappointed that Dr Nwankpa’s conduct went unnoticed for so long, but Drexel’s strengthening of its charge approval process is certainly a step in the right direction.”

An investigation into Nwankpa’s activities began in 2017 after the university voluntarily disclosed improper charges to eight federal grants for energy and naval technology-related research that it received from the Navy, the Department of Energy, and the National Science Foundation.”