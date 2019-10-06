Nigerian Comedian Akpororo Surprises His Wife With Brand New SUV

Nigerian comedian Akpororo has again shown his wife just how much he loves her by buying her a brand new SUV.

The comedian surprised his wife, Josephine, with the new SUV and shared a video of her crying as she received the gift from him.

Read Also: Akpororo And Wife, Josephine Ijeoma Kiss On Stage At His Comedy Show In Lagos

The couple recently made news after they passionately kissed on stage at his comedy show that was held a few weeks back.

The couple got married amidst pomp and pageantry back in 2015 and are blessed with twins.