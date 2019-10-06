Nigerian Comedian Akpororo Surprises His Wife With Brand New SUV

by Temitope Alabi

 

Akpororo and his wife, Josephine
Akpororo shares kiss his wife, Josephine

Nigerian comedian Akpororo has again shown his wife just how much he loves her by buying her a brand new SUV.

The comedian surprised his wife, Josephine, with the new SUV and shared a video of her crying as she received the gift from him.

Read Also: Akpororo And Wife, Josephine Ijeoma Kiss On Stage At His Comedy Show In Lagos

The couple recently made news after they passionately kissed on stage at his comedy show that was held a few weeks back.

The couple got married amidst pomp and pageantry back in 2015 and are blessed with twins.

Tags from the story
Akpororo, Josephine
0

You may also like

Throw Back: These Photos Of Your Favourite Celebrities Will Shock You

Lanre Gentry, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband is still

‘Leave her alone’- Bobrisky’s berates Kemi Olunloyo over Linda Ikeji

Finally, Eva Alordiah’s ex-fiance, Caeser speaks on their breakup

Jaywon, Simi, remixed “Joromi” without my permission — Sir Victor Uwaifo

Olakunle Churchill Allegedly Stops Tonto Dikeh’s Reality Show Over Son’s Appearance

Mercy Aigbe reacts to Davido signing a deal worth around N100million for his lover Chioma

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone for Presidential inauguration (Photos)

Ramadan; See What Super Eagles Player, Ahmed Musa Is Set To Do For His People

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *