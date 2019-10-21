Nigerian Comedian Blasts Ubi Franklin For Slapping Him

A Nigerian comedian, Omini Aho has blasted music executive, Ubi Franklin for allegedly slapping him backstage an event in Lagos.

Ubi Franklin and Comedian Omini
It appears the comedian had made a joke about the music executive, who in turn, was quite displeased about it.

The comedian had taken to Instagram to call out Franklin and to share his side of the story.

Omini wrote,

“The job of a comedian is to find humor in every situation and put it out for the audience, I did a joke yesterday and Ubi came backstage and jacked me, I was trying to be calm because I didn’t want to disrupt Acapella’s show, the next thing was a slap (Gbosa).

Ubi don slap Omini Aho, chia, as I wan retaliate Na so bouncer hold us, I think Ubi don bribe the bouncer, I have nothing personal about Ubi before then but now, I have everything personal against him, the truth is that the JOKE is always on something or someone, no comedian goes out with the intention of hurting anyone, the aim is to generate laughter but Ubi has shown that his mind is quick to anger as his ejaculation.

If we want to go by Ubi’s way, Tubaba would have killed almost every comedian, Donald Trump would have killed almost every comedian, especially in America, open your mind, it’s just a joke.”

Omini's post

