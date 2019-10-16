Nigerian Entrepreneur Stabbed To Death In South Africa

The Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) has announced the killing of a Nigerian entrepreneur in the country over an alleged business disagreement with a client.

Sylvester Okonkwo, acting chairman of NUSA in the Kwazulu Natal province, revealed that Ikenna Otugo, the deceased, was killed at Empangeni, in the province on Tuesday.

Speaking in a telephone conversation on Wednesday with NAN, Okonkwo said the 41-year-old native of Nimo in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants.

He said the deceased had repaired a cellphone for a female client in the area, but the client was not satisfied with the work done by the deceased.

He revealed that the client then went ahead to bring some men who allegedly stabbed the victim.

“Otugo died on the way to the hospital following the stabbing. We have reported the incident to the police and national secretariat of our union, NUSA,’’ he said.

“His (Otugo’s) body is now in the mortuary awaiting autopsy.’’

Okonkwo said the deceased is survived by a nine-year-old son.

Adetola Olubajo, President of NUSA, confirmed the incident, saying the national secretariat had been informed.