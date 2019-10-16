Nigerian Father Spotted Dancing ‘Soapy’ With Full Energy (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
The Nigerian father while dancing 'soapy.'
The Nigerian father while dancing ‘soapy.’

A video is currently trending on social media capturing a Nigerian father dancing the famous ‘soapy’ dance step which was invented by controversial singer, Afeez Fashola, also known as ‘Naira Marley.’

Read Also: Maybe Na The Thing Wey He Dey Smoke Dey Worry Im Head; Daddy Showkey Says As He Appeal To EFCC To Free Naira Marley

In the now-viral video, the man was seen expressing the dance step with so much energy and dexterity that he failed to notice that other dads who were in the background were looking at him.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
nairamarley, soapy
