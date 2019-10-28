Nigerian Governors’ Forum Hold Meeting In Abuja

The governors in the country under the name, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are currently meeting in Abuja to cement their stand on some national issues importance.

The governors are currently meeting at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, and the agenda of the meeting includes “update on Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation PHC Meeting in Seattle, November 12-13, 2019 and other side meetings.

“Update on deductions for budget support facility.

“Proposal for recovery of funds due to State Governments (Withholding Tax (WHT), Collection of Ground Rent. NTEL, MTEL etc.)

“Briefing by NEC Ad-hoc Committee on Excess Crude and other Special Accounts of the Federation H.E. Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“Update on the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCOUR) and other health-related matters.”

Details shortly.