Nigerian Israel Adesanya Becomes UFC Middleweight Champion(VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya has put Nigeria’s name to the World after defeating 185-pound challenger Robert Whittaker to become UFC undisputed world middleweight champion after a high contested match at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, 5th October.

The talented fighter only made his debut in the new category in February 2018.

The scores at the time of the stoppage time read 10-9 in favour of Adesanya.

Read Also: Olakunle Churchill To Bet $100,000 On Anthony Joshua To Win His Rematch Against Ruiz

As a result of the victory, he has now improved his performance in MMA record to 18-0-0 and his UFC record is 7-0.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
ISRAEL ADESANYA
0

You may also like

“Fellaini Will Make a Difference to Our Squad”- David Moyes.

Benitez to Quit Napoli at the End of the Season

FCMB Gov’s Cup Day One: Adamu, Enoseregbe Through to Next Round as Nigerian Ladies Fumble.

I Want To Win The EPL Title At Arsenal Or Manchester City – Robin van Persie

Lobi Stars Names Ogenyi Head Coach in Place of Iorfa.

Supersand Eagles Clinch African Championship Ticket as Libya Withdraws

Anderson Joins Internacional on Return to Brazil

AfCON 2013: Bring The Cup Home Or Nothing – NFF Charges Eagles, Keshi

Downing Joins West Ham from Liverpool.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *