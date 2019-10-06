Nigerian Israel Adesanya Becomes UFC Middleweight Champion(VIDEO)

Israel Adesanya has put Nigeria’s name to the World after defeating 185-pound challenger Robert Whittaker to become UFC undisputed world middleweight champion after a high contested match at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, 5th October.

The talented fighter only made his debut in the new category in February 2018.

The scores at the time of the stoppage time read 10-9 in favour of Adesanya.

As a result of the victory, he has now improved his performance in MMA record to 18-0-0 and his UFC record is 7-0.

Watch the video below;