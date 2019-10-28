Nigerian Lady Calls For Help After Abusive Boyfriend Impregnates, Maltreats Her (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady identified as Princess has called out for help, through her friend, after being abused by her Ghanaian boyfriend.

The friend took to her Instagram to share the story of how her friend (Princess) travelled to meet her boyfriend to inform him that she is pregnant for him.

However, Obara John Ozagovu (the boyfriend), has been maltreating Princess ever since he learnt of the ‘unwanted pregnancy’.

The friend, who also shared a clip of how John slapped Princess, has called on people to help as Princess has no one in Ghana.

Watch The Video Here:

