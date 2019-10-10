Nigerian Lady Jailed For Killing Boyfriend Over Engagement Ring

The Lagos state police command has arrested and arraigned a 27-year-old young lady whose name has been given as Blessing Edet for the murder of her fiance.

According to reports, Edet was arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for killing her 33-year-old fiance, Edet Ebong after the lovebirds got into an argument over her refusing to wear an engagement ring he gave her. Edet has been sent to 10 years imprisonment.

According to New Telegraph, Edet was convicted for involuntary manslaughter.

Speaking in court on February 7, Edet explained her side of the story saying her now-deceased lover wanted her to cook for him at midnight and she refused.

“Upon hearing that I was tired, he went into the kitchen and saw the engagement ring he had given me beside the stove. He became angry and asked why I was not wearing the ring.

“He broke a mirror and used part of it to stab me, I was bleeding and I was crying out to the neighbors for help,” she said.

She added that during the fight, she stabbed Ebong in the abdomen leading to his death.

. Delivering her judgment, Justice Taiwo said:

“By stabbing the deceased in the lower part of his abdomen, she did not intend to cause grievous harm to the defendant. The defendant has established factors necessary to prove self-defence.

“I find that the defendant acted in self-defence as she was a victim of unprovoked assault. The defendant is not guilty of murder but I find her guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of Edet Ebong.

“Section 227 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State prescribes life imprisonment for the offence of involuntary manslaughter. This is a clear case of recklessness on the part of both the deceased and the defendant.

“I hereby sentence the defendant to 10 years imprisonment with no option of fine. The sentence will take effect from the month of August 2015 which is when she has been in custody.”